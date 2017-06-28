Offaly to lose a TD as Laois/Offaly constituency returns

The Constituency Commission has recommended a return of the old Laois/Offaly constitency in a report released on Tuesday night, June 27.

The current three-seater constituency of Laois and Offaly, which only came about in 2013, will be scrapped in favour of one five-seat boundary under the new proposals.

The merging of Laois and Offaly will result in the number of constituencies reducing from 40 to 39, while nationwide the number of TDs will increase from 158 to 160.

There will now be 13 five-seater constituencies, 17 four-seaters and nine three-seaters.

Under the changes more than 9,450 people from Laois and 2,404 from Offaly will be represented by Kildare politicians as Portarlington and its hinterlands are subsumed into the Kildare South constituency.

The Commission stated: "The Commission recommends that the counties of Laois and Offaly should be joined to form a 5 seat constituency, an arrangement that was in place from 1923 to 2013."

"However as the total population of the two counties, at 162,658, is too great for a 5 seat constituency – it gives a variance of +9.3% – a transfer of 11,854 population to Kildare South is recommended." Kildare South will now become a four-seater.

