Offaly man fined after being caught speeding twice in one day

An Offaly man found to be driving at excessive speed in the Prosperous area of Kildare has been fined €400 for driving without due care.

At a sitting of Kilcock District Court on June 20, John Drennan (21), with an address listed as 36 Colmcille Road, Edenderry, Co. Offaly, the judge imposed a fine.

The man was seen driving at high speed through Prosperous on June 7, 2016, and later that day, at around 7pm, he was seen by Gardai speeding in the area again.

