Offaly carers take part in successful Health Fair

Scores of Family Carers from north and south of the border, including Offaly, descended on the beautiful Kilmore Hotel, Cavan on Thursday last, June 15, for a two-day event celebrating National Carers Week.

Marian Harkin M.E.P. was delighted to attend part of the event, as was John Dunne, C.E.O. of Family Carers Ireland. Family Carers from 10 Counties including Offalym enjoyed the well-attended Health Fair where Carers had the opportunity to engage in a number of relaxation therapies as well as having important health checks such as blood pressure and diabetes carried out.

It is a known fact that Family Carers can suffer with back injuries and stress related problems as a result of their caring work. "The Health Fair gave Carers an opportunity to take well deserved time out for themselves," organisers said. The day finished with a gala buffet dinner and dancing which was enjoyed by all.

On Friday, 160 Family Carers took part in a discussion around the positive aspects of caring, what needs to be done and considered the possible implications of Brexit. Overall the event was seen as a very positive step in the development of Carer unity.

