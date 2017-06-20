WEATHER: Mercury could hit 28 degrees in Offaly on Wednesday

Although the weather in Offaly is due to turn cooler on Thursday, Met Éireann are forecasting another warm day on Wednesday, with temperatures potentially hitting 28 degrees in parts of Leinster.

The rest of today will remain warm and dry with highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees in most parts, but reaching 26 degrees in parts of Leinster, including Offaly.

Wednesday will be very warm and humid, and despite early rain showers, the day will brighten up with warm and sunny spells nationwide.

Top temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees generally but reaching 27 or 28 degrees in parts of Leinster. Winds will be light to moderate, south to southwest in direction.

From Thursday, it will become noticeably cooler with a westerly air-flow establishing itself across the country, bringing rain or showers at times, but there will also be some good dry periods with highest temperature of 17 degrees.

