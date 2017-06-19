Offaly artists to benefit from new funding scheme

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has warmly welcomed the launch of a pilot scheme to assist self-employed artists and writers.

“Our artists and writers play a key role in the fabric of communities, and indeed our nation. I believe this scheme will help out writers and artists to concentrate on their important work," she said.

"Offaly and Tipperary have a rich heritage in the arts which continues to contribute greatly to our sense of place and identity.

This initiative, which is a key commitment under the Creative Ireland Programme, will assist self-employed artists who apply to the Department of Social Protection for Jobseekers Allowance.

The pilot initiative, which will be reviewed after one year, will apply to visual artists and writers. Under the new mechanism, the Department of Social Protection will provide for the classification of self-employed professional artists. Such artists would not be subject to the activation process for 12 months.

“This is a pilot initiative which will initially be available to writers and visual artists. The issue of income for artists is something that has been raised with me on a regular basis, so we hope this pilot initiative can be seen as a very positive step for the arts community," Marcella commented.

“The Government will closely monitor the implementation of the pilot initiative, before considering whether extending the arrangements to professional artists in other disciplines.”

