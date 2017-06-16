Popular Offaly pub is closing down

Well known Tullamore pub, The Copper Pot Still, is to close its doors for the final time this weekend after developments in legal wrangling in recent weeks.

Management at the pub on High Street have said a receiver was appointed on June 2 due to a substantial loan on the landlord’s premises.

They have also said that despite their best efforts in negotiating a new lease with the receiver, The Copper Pot Still will not be continuing trading at the address in the county town.

It will close its doors for good at the close of business on Sunday night, and the pub will then go up for sale in July.

Management have expressed in a statement that they regret the fact they will close their doors, causing disappointment to many people and groups who had arranged promotions and events over the next year.

"We want to thank all our dedicated staff and loyal customers who have helped to make The Copper Pot Still the special place that it is," the statement read.

"We look back on the last four years with fond memories of all the milestones we achieved along the way," it said.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.