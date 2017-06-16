Former midlands GAA caretaker faces 144 child sex offence charges

A 62-year-old former Defence Forces member and GAA grounds caretaker has appeared in court charged with over 140 counts of alleged child abuse charges.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a midlands district court this morning.

Investigating gardaí told how they arrested the man at his home in the midlands shortly after 8am before being brought to a Garda Station where he was formally charged.

Presiding Judge Seamus Hughes was informed there were 144 charge sheets involved in a case that included four alleged victims covering dates from 2000 to 2013.

The court was told the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented to the accused being sent forward for trial on indictment.

Gardaí said they had no objections to bail provided the accused satisfied the terms of an independent surety amounting to €500 as well as entering into his own bond of €500.

Judge Hughes also ordered the man to surrender his passport and other travel documentation, to reside at his current address and to refrain from contacting any of the alleged injured parties or witnesses either directly or indirectly.

A legal representative acting for the man, told the court his client was no longer in gainful employment but had previously been a member of the Defence Forces before going on to act as a caretaker for a midlands based GAA unit.

An application for legal aid was also submitted on foot of the fact the man was now currently residing in rented local authority accommodation.

The case is back on September 12 when a book of evidence, it is anticipated, will be served.

