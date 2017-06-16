Man due in court over child sex abuse allegations at midlands GAA venue

A man in his 60s is due in Granard District Court, Co. Longford, which is sitting this morning, June 16, where he will be charged over sexual assault allegations relating to a GAA grounds in the midlands.

The man was arrested in Longford this morning, and his arrest comes on foot of an extensive Garda investigation, brought about initially following complaints made by parents about the distribution of child abuse material involving participants on a GAA-sponsored training scheme.

The child abuse is alleged to have occured in Longford town between the years 2000 and 2008.

The Garda probe concerned the activities of workers on a training and ground maintenance scheme, which was being run by the GAA at a venue in the midlands, the name of which has not been revealed.

The complaints made by parents alleged that at least one worker on the scheme and another local man had committed dozens of sexual offences against children at the GAA ground, it has been reported.

Allegations were also made about the discovery of child abuse content within the group, leading detectives on a three-year long investigation, which involved the assistance of the UK police, culminating in this morning's arrest of one male, according to the state broadcaster.

During the Garda operation, workers on the programme and other GAA officials were questioned, while authorities also seized a collection of computers relating to the sexual abuse material.

The man will appear before Granard Court this morning.

