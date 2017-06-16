Man arrested over child sex abuse allegations at midlands GAA venue

A man has been arrested this morning as part of an investigation into sexual assault allegations at a GAA grounds in the midlands, RTE has reported.

The arrest comes on foot of a three-year investigation, brought about initially following complaints made by parents about the distribution of child abuse material involving participants on a GAA-sponsored training scheme.

The Garda probe concerned the activities of workers on a training and ground maintenance scheme, which was being run by the GAA at a venue in the midlands, the name of which has not been revealed.

The complaints made by parents alleged that at least one worker on the scheme and another local man had committed dozens of sexual offences against children at the GAA ground, it has been reported.

Allegations were also made about the discovery of child abuse content within the group, leading detectives on a three-year long investigation, which involved the assistance of the UK police, culminating in this morning's arrest of one male, according to the state broadcaster.

During the Garda operation, workers on the programme and other GAA officials were questioned, while authorities also seized a collection of computers relating to the sexual abuse material.

The man arrested this morning is now being held for questioning.

More as we get it...

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.