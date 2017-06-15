Three people released following questioning over local murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of Silvestas Stokus in the Broadford area of Kildare, close to the border with Offaly in March 2015, have released three people from custody without charge following questioning.

The two men and one woman were arrested during a planned operation on Tuesday, June 13, and were detained at Naas Garda Staton under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939/1998 and Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 respectively.



The body of Silvestras Stoskus was discovered in Broadford, Co. Kildare, on March 18, 2015. He had been missing from his home at Bun Daire, Kinnegad, Westmeath since March 8, 2015.

During early searches in connection to his possible whereabouts, clothing was discovered on the Grand Canal in Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

Gardaí at Leixlip began a murder investigation following a post mortem carried out by the State Pathologist.

Following the release without charge of the three individuals today, the investigation is ongoing.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.