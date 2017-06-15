Offaly unemployment rate well above national average

Census 2016 figures released today, June 15, have shown that Offaly's unemployment rate is well above the national average.

During the Census, taken in April last year, 5,744 people were unemployed in the county, representing an unemployment rate of 15.9%. The national average recorded in the Census is 12.9%.

In Offaly, there were 36,031 people in the labour force, an increase of just 182 since 2011, a figures that shows the labour force increased by just 0.5% in the five years between Census 2011 and Census 2016.

The labour force participation rate in the county was 59.8%, compared to 61.4% for the State overall.

Elsewhere, in the area of education, the number of students aged 15 years and over stood at 6,449 in Census figures, an increase of 9.0%, which was double the rate of increase at national level (4.5%).

The figures also showed a large increase in the number of retired people living in the county. The number of retired persons in Offaly stood at 8,596 in April 2016, an increase of 18.2%, largely consistent with the national figure of 19.2%.

At national level, the headline results of the latest Census statistics released today showed that there were 2,304,037 people in the labour force across the country in April 2016, an increase of 3.2% on the 2011 figure, giving an annual average rate of increase of 0.6%. This compares with 1.1% between 2006 and 2011.

