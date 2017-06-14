Funding of €177,000 announced for Offaly primary schools

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has announced €177,520 in funding for local safety measures and play areas in the constituency.

The funding is part of the CLÁR programme, which is funded by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and forms part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.

“I am delighted to be in a position to announce €177,520 in funding to support schools and communities throughout Offaly/North Tipperary to improve public safety around their facilities, as well as funding to improve play areas in rural our communities," Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said.

The allocation of this funding is as follows:

€29,700 – Barna, Dunkerrin for carpark; €7,110 – Croghan National School to provide car parking; €15,750 – St. Colman’s National School, Cappagh to provide car parking & €1,800 to purchase equipment for play area; €31,360 – Roscomroe National School for school playground; €18,000 – Dunkerrin National School for school playground; €45,000 - Coolderry National School for school playground; €9,000 – Lorrha/Dorrha GAA Club for provision of public lighting at sport centre; €19,800 – Rathcabbin National School for the provision of pedestrian crossing and associated works.

"Funding for projects such as these will allow for huge improvements to be made in our local small towns and villages in and around their schools and community facilities," Corcoran Kennedy said.

“It is also important that we provide children in isolated rural areas with places where they can play safely and enjoy their childhood."

“Many of the schools and communities involved have been working and fundraising for a long time to support these projects and I am delighted to be able to provide CLÁR funding in order to facilitate the completion of these very worthwhile works."

“The finished projects will support parents, teachers and their communities to ensure that they have safe and secure environments for their children to learn and play," she added.

“The funding announced for these CLÁR projects follows on recent announcements of funding totalling almost €2 million under separate measures of the CLÁR programme which support targeted community infrastructure and voluntary emergency first responders," Corcoran Kennedy concluded.

