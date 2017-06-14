Offaly drugs seizure part of €1.2 million garda haul

An Garda Síochana have been cracking down on organised drugs crime in recent days, and the seizure of €80,000 worth of cannabis plants in Co. Offaly earlier this week was part of the huge garda haul.

In four separate operations, some of which are linked, Gardaí have seized over €1.2 million worth of drugs this week alone. As well as the Clara operation, further seizures were made in Dublin, Louth, Tipperary and Laois.

The latest seizure came in Kildare as Gardaí seized €500,000 worth of cannabis plants in Kilcullen.

Gardaí were alerted to an ongoing fire at a residence in the area on Tuesday, and having gained entry to the residence, discovered a sophisticated grow house in operation which contained approximately 826 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

A number of arrests have been made across these operations in recent days, and investigations are ongoing. Gardaí have said drug seizures play a critical role in targeting the livelihood of criminals and reducing their ability to carry out illegal activities.

