Offaly charity hero appeals for help in own cancer battle

Offaly woman Nida Collins has spent much of her life campaigning and raising money for others. Following her own diagnosis and successful battle with breast cancer some years ago, the Edenderry woman made it her mission to help others facing a similar situation.

Now, Nida has revealed that her own cancer has returned to her bones, and has now spread to her head. She has started a GoFundMe campaign so she can "get a chance at life."

"I have no choice but to leave my comfort zone to appeal to you for a chance," Nida said.

Nida Collins is a well known photographer in Offaly, and over many years, she has run charity fundraisers and events, raising hundreds of thousands of euro for other people. Widely regarded as a champion of charity, both locally and nationally, she truly is a giant of a woman who has inspired many.

Her groups, Nida Hug and Little Wishes, have provided many cancer patients with moments of real happiness, with Little Wishes in particular dedicating itself to treating cancer sufferers and their families to something nice as they go through the arduous strain of battling the disease. Her work in doing so has been nothing short of remarkable.

In recent days, Nida Collins took the step to appeal to people for help in raising €50,000 to travel to the US for potentially life-saving treatment.

"I want to give myself every chance of survival but it comes at a price that I cannot afford," she stated. "I have discovered a clinic in the US that boasts remarkable success using a combination of alternative, integrative and conventional medicine to destroy cancer cells. Their evidence of survival has given me great hope," she explained.

In just 13 days, Nida's online appeal has raised over €5,000, but the target for her fundraising is set at €50,000.

She thanked those who have donated already and also added: "Please donate whatever you can to give me a chance to spend more time with my family, as well as making my lifelong dream a reality: to inspire, motivate and encourage human connection and unconditional love.

"I have so much I want to do," she concluded.

You can donate on Nida's GoFundMe page by clicking here.

