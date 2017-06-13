REVEALED: Number of Offaly women who travelled to UK for abortion in 2016

UK abortion statistics released today reveal that in 2016, 28 women from Offaly travelled to the UK for an abortion, representing one individual making the trip from the county every 13 days.

This represents just over 1% of the total number of Irish women who travelled to the UK last year for an abortion, making Louth the eighth highest county for number of women travelling. In 2016, 3,265 Irish women travelled to the UK for a termination.

Monaghan was recorded as the county with the lowest number of women who travelled for a termination, with 15 women travelling, while Dublin obviously recorded the highest number with 1,175 women travelling from the capital, 43% of the total number of Irish women to do so.

Irish women represented the vast majority of non-UK residents undergoing the procedure there last year, with most of them making the trip to England over Scotland and Wales.

The statistics are obtained from the abortion notification forms returned to the Chief Medical Officers of England and Wales.

