BREAKING: Huge cannabis grow house discovered in Offaly

Gardaí have discovered a grow house and seized in excess of 100 cannabis plants during an operation in Co Offaly.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting an organised criminal group involved in the operation of Cannabis grow houses nationwide, a search was conducted at an address in Clara, Co. Offaly yesterday, June 12.

The search was carried out by local Garda units from Clara Garda Station assisted by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €80,000 were seized during the operation.

SEE ALSO: Shock in Offaly as three horses shot dead

The operation in Offaly was a follow up to searches conducted on Friday, June 9, when three grow houses were discovered as part of an intelligence led investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Castlebar, Nenagh and Dundalk areas.

€200,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized during those operations, three men were arrested and Gardaí have told the Offaly Express that the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.