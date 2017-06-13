Marcella encourages parents to get up to speed on new childcare supports

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy is encouraging families to check out the dedicated new website affordablechildcare.ie for information on the available childcare supports.

“Families will benefit from more affordable childcare in September and should now take time to check out their rights. Since first entering Government, Fine Gael has prioritised hard pressed working families; the people who bore the brunt of the economic recession. A major part of this has been to reduce the cost of childcare for working parents," Corcoran Kennedy said.

“We introduced the free pre-school year, and subsequently extended it to a second year. It is estimated the extended scheme provides an average saving of €4,000 per child."

“We also recently introduced paternity leave for the first time ever. Dads are now entitled to two weeks’ paid leave. From September an estimated 70,000 children nationwide will get extra supports. This will really benefit families in here in Offaly/North Tipperary, she added.

She said families will benefit in two ways. "First there is a universal support for all children aged 3 and under then there are supports for those families who need it most."

“The second targeted support is based on income and also for those parents who have had to turn down jobs, training and education because they cannot afford childcare."

“I now encourage local parents to take the time to study the increased supports which are available and prepare for the autumn, by checking out the new website affordablechildcare.ie or by talking to staff at your local childcare centre."

“I will continue working to ensure that parents across Offaly/North Tipperary can avail of high quality and affordable care for their children when they need it. Fine Gael will continue to ease the financial burden on hard press working families," Marcella concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.