Gardaí investigating following Tullamore burglary

Gardai in Tullamore are continuing their investigations into a burglary at the Tullamore business premises over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Aidan Walsh Opticians in Tullamore was broken into and a large quantity of polarised sunglasses was taken, as well several pairs of customer prescription glasses, worthless to anybody without the specific eye requirements attached to them.

The cases of spectacles are branded to the Tullamore store and people are being urged to be vigilant as they may have been dumped.

If you have any information about the glasses or the break-in, you can contact Aidan Walsh Opticians or the Gardai in Tullamore on 0579327600.

