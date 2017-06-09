Gardaí make major midlands drugs seizure

As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting Drug Trafficking in the Mullingar area of Westmeath, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted yesterday, June 8, by Revenue’s Customs Drugs Law Enforcement and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Westmeath Divisional Drug Unit.

6.5kgs of suspected Cannabis Herb with an estimated street value of €130,000 was seized in Mullingar. In a follow up operation a house and lands close to Mullingar were searched and a 52 year old man was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.