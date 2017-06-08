Offaly school children raise almost €1,000 for cancer care

Dóchas Offaly Cancer Support has thanked the pupils of St. Joseph's National School in Ballinagar who recently raised €950 for the cancer support service.

The industrious children at the Offaly school employed the help of their teachers and parents to host a hugely successful bake sale and the benefiting charity has been quick to heap praise on the pupils.

"We’d like to say a massive thank you to all the kids in St. Joseph’s," a spokesperson said. The money raised will go a long way towards the services supplied to cancer patients in Offaly by the Dóchas centre.

Dóchas is a place designed to support people and their loved ones as they deal with the presence of cancer in their lives. For over 14 years, they’ve helped many people throughout the Midlands and beyond, and the money raised by St. Joseph will help the centre continue that work.

