Offaly hit with severe rainfall warning

Offaly has been issued with a status yellow rainfall warning and is expected to be battered by the elements over the coming hours.

Met Éireann has said there will be thundery downpours with localised flooding this afternoon and this evening in the faithful county.

The alert also applies to Longford, Cavan, Meath, Kildare, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, Leitrim and Sligo and is due to remain in place until 10pm tonight having come into effect at 2pm this afternoon, Thursday, June 8.

Motorists in the county and commuting around the country are warned to expect excess surface water and poor visibility.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.