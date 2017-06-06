Live register figures fall nearly 20% in Offaly

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said that the Live Register in Offaly has fallen by 19.5% since this time last year.

“Overall there has been a decrease of 39.8% here since the launch of Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Jobs in February 2012," she said.

CSO figures show that as of May 2017, 5,601 people are on the live register in Offaly, compared with almost 7,000 (6,954) to the same point last year.

“The national unemployment rate now stands at 6.4%, down from a peak of 15.2% in 2012. The Live Register has declined by more than 40% nationally since we launched the Action Plan for Jobs in early 2012. Every region of Ireland has seen a substantial fall in unemployment and we in Fine Gael are determined that this trend continues," Corcoran Kennedy added.

“The number of people on the Live Register in May 2017 is the lowest number recorded since October 2008," she quipped.

“We must ensure that this trend continues for the well-being of all our people across all our communities. In February we launched the Action Plan for Jobs 2017 to help find a job for anyone who needs one. We are determined that our economic resurgence is felt in all parts of Ireland. Over 70% of the new jobs added in 2016 were outside Dublin and the Action Plan for 2017 will continue to focus on developing our regions."

“Fine Gael in Government continues to prioritise job creation, because we believe that only a strong economy, supporting people at work, can pay for the services needed to improve people’s lives here in Offaly and around the country," the Offaly TD concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.