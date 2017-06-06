Over 2,000 students to sit Junior and Leaving Cert exams in Offaly

Exam halls across the county lie empty this afternoon ahead of the Leaving and Junior Certificate Exams, which commence from tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7.

More than 2,000 students will sit the state exams in Offaly this year, with more girls than boys sitting the Leaving Cert, while more boys will sit down to take the Junior Cert in the Faithful county.

869 sixth year students around the county will sit the traditional Leaving Cert in Offaly, 444 girls and 425 boys. A further 82 students are completing the Leaving Certificate Applied programme in the county this year.

There has been a slight decrease in the numbers sitting the Leaving Cert in Offaly as 1,010 completed the secondary exams in 2016. More boys (506) than girls (504) sat the exams last year.

At the younger age group, 1,086 students will sit the Junior Cert exams in Offaly this year - 533 girls and 553 boys. This figure is in line with the 2016 equivalent when there was 1,050 Junior Cert students in the county - 500 girls and 550 boys.

Nationally, 121,470 candidates will sit the state examinations this year.

Mr. Pat Burke, Chairman of the State Examinations Commission (SEC), has sent his best wishes and those of his fellow Commissioners on behalf of the SEC to all sitting the State examinations in 2017.

He said: “The State examinations is a significant event for students, their families and their wider school communities. Students will benefit from the continued calm reassurance of those who have supported them to this point. The Commission will also continue to play its part in ensuring that candidates are facilitated to achieve their best in examinations which are delivered in a fair and open manner. On behalf of the Commission and its staff, I wish everybody involved the very best over the course of the examinations.”

Over the June bank holiday weekend, examination superintendents involved in supervising the written examinations took possession of the locked boxes containing the 4 million examination papers.

The examinations will be held in 5,170 examination centres across the country over the course of the 13 day examination period.

The exams run until Wednesday, June 21 for Junior Certificate Cycle subjects and Friday, June 23 for Leaving Certificate subjects. The written examinations in the Leaving Certificate Applied programme finish on Thursday, June 15.

The results of the Leaving Certificate examinations will be available on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Results of the Junior Certificate/Cycle will be available in mid-September 2017.

