Offaly man due in court over fire that killed two women

A 22-year-old Offaly man is due to appear in court over a fire that killed two students in the Belgian city of Leuven over three year ago.

According to RTE, Shane Bracken, from Offaly, has been summoned to appear in Leuven Correctional Court.

Two students on exchange from Ireland died when the fire broke out in the early hours of Friday, January 31, 2014 at a student apartment complex in the medieval university city.

Dace Zarina, 22, from Longford and 19-year-old Sara Gibadlo, from Oranmore, Co. Galway, who were Irish born but of Polish and Latvian parentage, were named as the victims of the fire. They were on exchange from Ireland studying at the Leuven Institute, which is also known as the Irish College.

The Leuven Institute for Ireland in Europe, and the director of the Institute, Malachy Vallely, are both named as defendants in this case, as is an Irish student who was allegedly in the apartment when the fire started, according to an RTE report.

The case will be heard by three judges who will listen to oral evidence from the prosecution and the defendants.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.