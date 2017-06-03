Tragic start to Bank Holiday weekend as man dies in midlands road crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the M6 Athlone between Monksland Exit (junction 13) and Ballinasloe East (junction 14) westbound.

The single vehicle collision happened at 3.20pm this afternoon Saturday, June 3.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 40s, was fatally injured.



He was removed to Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe where he was pronounced dead.



The female passenger of the car was also removed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for investigation but has now reopened.