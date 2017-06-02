Gardaí make major drugs seizure in Tullamore

Tullamore Gardaí have described as "substantial" a quantity of drugs seized at a premises in the town this week.

The Gardaí raided a property in the area earlier this week and discovered approximately €5,000 worth of illegal drugs, which was later seized.

A man was arrested at the scene and detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

A file has now been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the man arrested is expected to appear in court on drugs charges later this month.

