Garda appeal following Offaly burglary

Gardai in Tullamore are appealing for information after the burglary of a house in Offaly at around midday, Friday, June 2.

The incident took place at Killooly, Blueball, near Tullamore, when a woman heard noises inside her home while she was in the back yard.

She then heard a vehicle taking off from the house and quickly alerted Gardaí to the situation.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area is urged to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 93 27600.

