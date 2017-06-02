Love Irish Food to give €80,000 ad campaign to one lucky winner

Love Irish Food, in partnership with Exterion Media, the market leader in outdoor advertising in Ireland, has announced the launch of the annual Love Irish Food Brand Development Award. The award, launched this year at the Food Village at Bloom in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, provides Love Irish Food member brands, including those in Offaly, with the chance to win an €80,000 advertising campaign to promote their brand to consumers.

The lucky Love Irish Food member brand that wins will receive €70,000 in advertising space, scheduled across Exterion Media’s retail six sheet portfolio, and Retail digital network. The extensive out-of-home campaign will appear nationally for two weeks and includes print production and digital animation for broadcasting.Additionally, OwensDDB Advertising Agency will provide the winner with an €10,000 creative bursary towards the winning outdoor campaign.

Love Irish Food and Exterion Media will work closely with the winning brand to plan a campaign that will optimise their business objectives. Kieran Rumley, Executive Director, Love Irish Food said: “At a time when Brexit has added much uncertainty to the market, the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award allows the winner the certainty of knowing that they have an advertising campaign for their brand in their plans for 2017/18. We at Love Irish Food are very proud of this award which helps promote and support an Irish manufactured food and drink brand. The award will provide smaller Irish brands with the opportunity to advertise to Irish consumers on a national level, giving them a huge opportunity to connect with their target audience and build their brand.”

Antoinette O’Callaghan, Marketing Manager, Exterion Media added: “The Brand Development Award is hugely important to us at Exterion Media. It’s a fantastic opportunity for a small Irish brand to step up their brand promotion efforts and leverage that opportunity to grow their consumer awareness. As judges, we will be looking for a brand that we believe demonstrates the drive, passion, belief and potential for strong growth. As always, we look forward to reviewing the many strong entries we receive now on an annual basis.”

McCambridge Bread was the winner of the Brand Development Award 2016. Michael McCambridge of McCambridge Bread, said: “Winning the Brand Development Award was a massive achievement for our business. The prize, €80,000 in advertising expertise, advertising space and creative is something that was incredibly valuable to us. McCambridge Bread had a very successful year last year, and winning the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award was a big part of that. I’d encourage all Love Irish Food members to enter to be in with a chance of winning this great award.”

To enter, Love Irish Food member brands must register at www.loveirishfood.ie by 11am on Monday, June 19, 2017. The closing date for completed submissions is 5.30pm on October 27, 2017. The judging panel comprises of Kieran Rumley, Executive Director, Love Irish Food; Antoinette O’Callaghan, Marketing Manager, Exterion Media and Barry Dooley, Chief Executive, Association of Advertisers in Ireland. A shortlist of competitors will then be interviewed by the judging panel with the winner announced on November 13, 2017.

