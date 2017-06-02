First AGM called for Edenderry Theatre & Arts Centre

The first AGM for the recently formed Edenderry Community Arts Centre & Theatre group has been announced. It will take place in Byrne's lounge on Monday, June 12 at 8.30 pm.

Offaly County Councillor and local champion for a theatre in Edenderry, Noel Cribbin, has welcomed the AGM, which comes just months after the first public meeting about the proposal was held in the town.

"Since I first called the public meeting only a few short months ago, the response on the night and ever since has been just massive," he told the Offaly Express.

"The reaction has highlighted even more, if it was needed, just how bad the situation and the total lack of facilities for those involved in the arts, performing arts, music and so on in the greater Edenderry area have to put up with," Cribbin added.

"In the last few months we have toured Ireland looking at arts facilities and theatres around the country to try and get some feel and ideas of what size and how such a facility is sustained into the future and there is no doubt in my mind. given the amount of interested groups, schools and other uses of such a facility, we would have no problems in that regard."

Noel continued: "It's our intention to put this group on a proper footing and on Monday, June 12, we'll pick our first full committee and executives, and this will leave us in a position to get funding for a feasibility study etc."

"All are welcome to attend and to play your part in bringing to Edenderry a home and facility for all involved in the arts, drama and music, and a building and centre that will help all of these great traditions to flourish and to increase participation in all aspects of the arts," Cribbin concluded.

All are welcome to attend the AGM on June 12 and Noel Cribbin can be contacted on noelcribb56@gmail.com or on 087-9073804.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

