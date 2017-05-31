Massive €38,000 funding boost for Offaly community group

The Croghan Development Association has been boosted by the news that it will receive €38,000 in funding through the CLÁR programme

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the funding.

“The programme forms part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development which was launched in January 2017. This round of funding, CLÁR Measure 3, covers Targeted Community Infrastructure Needs," she explained.

“I am delighted to receive confirmation from the Minister of State for Regional Economic Development, Michael Ring TD of this much needed funding for Croghan Development Association," she added.

€18,234 is being provided for the provision of signage and landscaping in Croghan and the local community services group will receive €20,000 for a new heating system.

"This funding will improve the lives of the people in the Croghan area and those visiting this historical area," Corcoran Kennedy added.

CLÁR forms part of a suite of measures introduced by Fine Gael to support rural communities. The scheme is funded by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and delivered, for the most part, by the Local Authorities in consultation with local communities.

“This funding stream is an important part of the Action Plan for Rural Development, Realising Our Rural Potential, which was launched by Minister Heather Humphreys in January 2017," the Offaly TD said.

“The plan provides a framework for a co-ordinated approach across Government to support the economic and social development of rural Ireland."

“I am looking forward to seeing the improvements in Croghan that this funding will enable," she concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.