Offaly chippers celebrating 8th annual ITICA National Fish & Chips Day today

If you are looking for an option for lunch in Offaly today, the Irish Traditional Italian Chippers Association (ITICA) is celebrating the 8th annual ITICA National Fish & Chips Day today.

As part of the celebration, ITICA members throughout Offaly and Ireland will offer their customers half-price fish and chips to celebrate the 128-year-old tradition.

ITICA Members in Offaly are spread across the county. Here's the full list

Angelo’s Take Away, Main Street , Banagher

Carmine Takeaway, Main Street, Tullamore

Golden Fry, 57 JKL Street, Edenderry

Luigi’s,36 JKL Street, Edenderry

Macari’s, Market Place , Tullamore

Macari’s Cafe, O'Connell Street, Birr

Macari’s Take Away, Main Street

Nino’s Take Away, Kilbride Street, Tullamore

Roma Grill, Church Street, Tullamore

Tony’s Cafe, Connaught Street, Birr

“We look forward to ITICA National Fish & Chips Day every year,” said Peter Borza of ITICA.

“It is a hectic but fun-filled day that gives us the opportunity to celebrate 128 years of the ‘one and one’ and most importantly to thank our local communities for their ongoing support.

“We established ITICA back in January 2010 to highlight the heritage behind the Irish Italian chippers in Ireland, and emphasise what makes our family run chippers unique. The response each ITICA National Fish & Chips Day over the past three years has been amazing and we hope that everyone will join in again this year.”

Currently with over 150 members around the country, ITICA was created to promote and build on the traditional values and ethos of the Irish Italian chipper community. All ITICA member chippers carry the official ITICA logo, which assures customers of the highest levels of quality and service.

The Irish Italian chipper culture was started by members of the Irish Italian community who arrived in Ireland in the 1880s from a group of small villages in Val Di Comino in southern Italy