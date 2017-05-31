Offaly Darkness Into Light raised €80,000 for Pieta House

The Darkness Into Light walks in Offaly raised over €80,000 for suicide charity Pieta House recently. Earlier this month, thousands of people took to the roads of Offaly and the country to raise the much needed funds.

Darkness into Light Tullamore will host a presentation evening this Friday, June 2 at 8.30pm in the Townhouse Tullamore.

The Tullamore group will be joined on the night by groups from Banagher and Edenderry and will make cheque presentations on behalf of the people of County Offaly to representatives from Pieta House.

2,000 people walked Darkness into Light in Tullamore this year and raised €40,000 and together with groups from Banagher and Edenderry, €80,000 was raised in total, contributing in no small way to vital fundraising for Pieta House.

These vital funds help people in distress and also allow Pieta House to continue raising awareness and bring people together as they work towards a suicide-free world.

"Pieta House strive to create a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma can be replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance and we are delighted that Darkness into Light Tullamore 2017 helped to make this possible," Rosemary Brown from Darkness Into Light Tullamore said.

"We hope people can attend our presentation evening this Friday as we feel it is vitally important to continue spreading this message and maintain awareness of Pieta House in our community. We are extremely grateful to all those who supported our endeavours and look forward to continuing this work in the future," she added.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.