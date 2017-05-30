Nolan calls on government to act on motor insurance

Sinn Féin TD for Offaly and North Tipperary, Carol Nolan has said that the Government must implement the findings of the Report on the Cost of Motor Insurance. Deputy Nolan was speaking as the issue was being debated in the Dáil recently.

“The cost of insurance, especially motor insurance, has been a major issue of public concern for some time now," she stated.

“The insurance companies have not taken any responsibility for this and have made every attempt to deflect from their duty to address this issue and it is totally unacceptable that some insurance companies are refusing to insure cars that they deem to be too old despite the fact that these cars have an NCT."

"This is blatant discrimination against younger drivers, elderly people and those who can't afford to upgrade." Deputy Nolan has called for an investigation into this particular matter.

The Offaly TD continued by suggesting that it is evident that "the failing business model employed by insurance companies" is the real reason for the increases and consumers have become the "easy targets" to recover the losses from imprudent investments.

“I along with my party colleague, Deputy Pearse Doherty have highlighted this important issue in the Dail continuously over the past year," she added.

“I know it was on foot of Deputy Pearse Doherty's suggestion that the Finance Committee engaged with relevant stakeholders and produced a report."

“The report of the finance committee lays out a lot of measures that would help create greater transparency and could potentially reduce prices," Nolan explained.

“Furthermore the Government’s own report on the issue makes 70 recommendations in this area. However, they have shown a lack of urgency in addressing the issues."

“We need to ensure that appropriate oversight of the sector is established and maintained in order to protect consumers. We also need this Government to commit to the full implementation of the Report on the Cost of Motor Insurance without further delay. urgent action is needed, the insurance rip off cannot continue," Carol concluded.

