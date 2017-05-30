Tullamore's A&E one of the most overcrowded in the country

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures show that A&E overcrowding has surged once more at Tullamore Hospital after easing recently.

The INMO figures suggest that 26 patients are waiting on trolleys, while a further 8 are being cared for already full wards at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Across the border in Laois, just 19 patients are in a similar situation on trolleys awaiting beds in Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures released today.

In Mullingar Hospital, 16 patients are on trolleys or in already full wards.

The highest individual numbers recorded nationwide were in Tallaght Hospital where 36 people are waiting on a bed, the majority of which (22) are on trolleys.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 435 patients are waiting for a proper bed at the country's hospitals.

