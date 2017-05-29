Everyday heroes raise almost €90,000 for LauraLynn

Real life 'everyday heroes' last week raised an incredible €89,363 for LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, during Children’s Hospice Week 2017.

This is the third year that LauraLynn has partnered with TV3 to raise awareness and vital funds for Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice.

The TV3 Children’s Hospice telethon ran across all daytime programmes throughout hospice week, May 22-28, 2017, with hosts such as Alan Hughes (Ireland AM), Elaine Crowley (Elaine Show), Karen Koster (Xposé), Muireann O’Connell (The Six O’Clock Show) and Anna Daly (Saturday & Sunday AM) fundraising and raising awareness for families with children with life-limiting or threatening conditions requiring support and care.

Money donated from the everyday heroes at home throughout the country will be used to fund the specialist palliative care LauraLynn provides. With a focus on enhancing quality of life, LauraLynn provides support from diagnosis, to end of life, and throughout bereavement with a range of practical, emotional and medical care for the whole family.

Sharon Morrow, LauraLynn Chief Executive said, “Let me say a very big thank you to the everyday heroes and supporters at home who took the time to donate to LauraLynn during Children’s Hospice Week. You have helped make an incredible difference to the little superheroes of LauraLynn and their families during the hardest times of their lives. The money raised will help us to be there to offer expert care and support."

Sharon continued, “I also want to thank TV3 for their continued support. In particular, I want to thank Alan, Elaine, Karen, Muireann and Anna for their tireless fundraising. It’s fundraising events such as this that enable LauraLynn to keep our doors open.”

Victoria Quinn, Head of Daytime in TV3 said, "The week has been a huge success for TV3 and LauraLynn. We've been so honoured to run content across our shows showcasing what this remarkable charity do, while raising much needed funds."

