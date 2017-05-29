A&E overcrowding eases at Tullamore Hospital

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures show an easing in the numbers of those waiting on trolleys in the A&E department of Tullamore Hospital.

On May 25, the Offaly Express reported that 19 patients were waiting on trolleys at the hospital.

Today, May 29, INMO figures show that just five people are waiting on trolleys in Tullamore, with a further six waiting in already full wards.

The figures are in sharp contract to Portlaoise Hospital where 21 patients are awaiting a bed on trolleys in the hospital's A&E department. There are 14 people waiting on trolleys across the border in Westmeath.

Nationally, overcrowding is still a major issue, especially at University Hospital Galway where 37 people are on trolleys or in already full wards.

In total, according to the INMO figures, 342 patients are awaiting a hospital bed on trolleys or in full wards across the country's hospital network.

