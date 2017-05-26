SHOCKING! Anger expressed as horse found dead in Tullamore

The Offaly SPCA have expressed sadness after one of their volunteers responded to a call in Tullamore and found a young grey pony dead having been badly neglected.

"We are heartbroken as another poor soul is lost," the organisation said.

The Offaly SPCA received a message on Wednesday from a resident living in Chancery Park, Tullamore, alerting them to a horse in serious distress in a field close to the estate.

"One of our volunteers drove to the location hoping to find a resting horse or possibly a mare in distress while foaling, but sadly that was not the case," the group added.

The male grey pony was already dead, and volunteers have said that based on his condition that had been the case for at least a couple of days. Offaly County Council and An Garda Síochana have been notified of the incident.

"This area is a hot spot for young lads and their horses, sadly not all of whom are responsible equine owners, and as usual it's the poor animal left to suffer and in this case die," an angry post from the OSPCA wrote on social media.

People who may have information on this case are being urged to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600.

A separate group called My Lovely Horse Rescue have created a simple yet effective guide covering the basics in welfare, care and provision of equines living in urban areas, and you can see that guide by clicking here.

If you have any information of animal cruelty in Offaly, you can contact the OSPCA by calling 086-3785584.

