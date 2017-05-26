Daithí Ó Sé in town for Edenderry Enterprise event

Daithí Ó Sé is among the guests scheduled to appear at Edenderry's Enterprise Town event this weekend, which is being run in conjunction with Bank of Ireland.

The popular Kerry television personality will chair a discussion with some of Offaly's current and former GAA greats. Current football captain Sean Pender, hurling legend Michael Duignan and 1982 All-Ireland hero, Seamus Darby will be on hand for the lively panel discussion.

Bank of Ireland's Enterprise Town initiative seeks to work with local businesses to plan and deliver a range of activities that will support and generate business in the area, and on Saturday, May 27, clubs, businesses, community and charity groups will be showcasing what they have to offer in Edenderry GAA.

Bank of Ireland wants to support the development of smaller communities at both business level and in the wider context, incorporating schools, sports, social and charitable associations.

As well as numerous organisations taking part in the showcase on Saturday, there will be music from the Eden Chorale group and singer Mark Hickey, while the local Hurricane Martial Arts club will stage a demonstration.

The event is free and as well as a chance to get to know local groups and businesses, it also promises to be a wonderful day out for children and adults alike.

The event kicks off at 11am on Saturday morning at the Edenderry GAA grounds, and more information can be found by clicking here.

