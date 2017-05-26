Two cars stolen in overnight raid in Tullamore

Gardaí in Tullamore have confirmed to the Offaly Express that they are investigating an overnight raid on a mechanic's garage in the town this week.

Two vehicles and a substantial amount of power tools were stolen between the hours of 8pm on Wednesday, May 24 and 9am on Thursday, May 25 at the lock up garage in the Tanyard area of the town.

A 2010 Volkswagen Passat and a white Peugeot Partner van were taken, while at least €2,000 worth of power tools were also removed from the garage used by many Tullamore residents for mechanical repairs.

Gardaí were alerted when workers arrived to the garage on Thursday morning to find the premises ransacked, and the quantity of tools and vehicles missing.

They are now appealing for any one who may have noticed suspicious activity in the Tanyard/Church Road area of Tullamore on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Those with information are urged to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600.

