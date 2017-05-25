BREAKING: Woman charged with murder close to Offaly/Tipperary border

A 46-year-old Latvian woman was before Nenagh Court this Thursday afternoon, May 25, charged with murdering a Lithuanian man in Roscrea close to the Tipperary/Offaly border last November.

Inga Ozolina, with a address at 4 Old Church Court, Mountrath, County Laois, is charged with murdering Audrius Pukas, aged 40, at The Malthouse, Roscrea, on November 20, 2016.

Det Garda Stuart Beattie told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that he went to Ms Ozolina's home in Mountrath at 8.35am on May 25 and brought her to Nenagh Garda station where she was charged at 11.30am.

Garda Beattie said Ms Ozolina was charged in the presence of an interpreter and cautioned. She made no reply to the charge. Ms Ozolina did not speak in court.

Ms Ozolina was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before Nenagh Court on June 1. Her solicitor, John Shanley, was granted leave to apply to the High Court for bail.

At an earlier district court hearing, it was stated that Ms Ozolina had been living in Ireland for the past 11 years and had two daughters, one back in Latvia and the other in Germany.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.