WEATHER: Offaly hit with severe rainfall warning

Offaly is currently basking in beautiful summer weather with temperatures reaching 24 degrees today, Thursday, May 25, but Met Éireann have issued a surprise weather alert.

They have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster, including Offaly, as well as for Cavan and Monaghan, Donegal and parts of Munster.

There is a widespread expectation of rain with the risk of heavy and thundery downpours for a time on Saturday which may lead to accumulations of 20-30mm.

The warning was issued at 1pm on Thursday and is valid from 3am on Saturday morning until 3pm that afternoon.

Tonight will remain mild and dry with clear spells, while fog patches will develop locally with lows overnight of 11 to 14 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.

Friday will be also be warm and dry with sunny spells when Offaly can expect highs of 23 to 26 degrees in moderate south to southeast breezes before the arrival of rain on Saturday.

