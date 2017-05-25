Garda slow down day comes into force in Offaly this Friday

The Gardai are conducting an intensive national speed enforcement operation for a 24-hour period from 7am this Friday, May 26, to 7am on Saturday, May 27.

This national 'Slow Down' day is supported by the Road Safety Authority and other stakeholders.

The Gardaí said that the public can play their part by slowing down and showing support via the Garda Facebook page but also reducing their own speed.

Public and private sector fleet operators have been invited to participate in the initiative by providing employees with the key message to "Slow Down" and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.