BREAKING: Woman hospitalised after being knocked down in Offaly town

Gardaí have confirmed that a woman in her late 20s has been knocked down this afternoon, Thursday, May 25, on the main street in Edenderry, resulting in lengthy traffic delays.

The single-vehicle incident occurred outside the Bargain's Galore shop on JKL Street, adjacent to O'Connell Square at the centre of the busy town.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and a woman in her late 20s was transferred by ambulance to Tullamore hospital for treatment, the Gardaí in Edenderry confirmed to the Offaly Express.

The road was closed for a short time but has now re-opened this lunchtime.

