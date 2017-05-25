19 patients on A&E trolleys at Tullamore Hospital

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures claim that 19 patients are waiting on trolleys for a bed at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore. A further 14 are waiting in already full wards at the busy hospital.

Across the border in Laois, 11 patients are similarly awaiting on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures released today.

In Mullingar Hospital, 4 patients are on trolleys, with a further 10 in already full wards.

The highest individual numbers recorded nationwide were in University Hospital Galway where 30 people are waiting on hospital trolleys.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 385 patients are waiting for a proper bed at the country's hospitals.

