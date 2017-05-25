Laois/Offaly Garda chief says Big Brother fears lead to CCTV objections

Some people object to CCTV schemes because they fear Big Brother might be watching, according to Laois/Offaly Garda Division Chief Superintendent John Scanlon at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Chief Supt Scanlon acknowledged that there was some dissent from certain people who didn’t want Big Brother watching them and said there were legitimate fears, but stressed that CCTV was not “a curiosity item” for spying on neighbours.

He said CCTV projects were a great testament to local communities.

