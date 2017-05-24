Offaly TD rules out switching to Varadkar's leadership camp

Fine Gael TD for Offaly and Minister of State for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has confirmed to the Offaly Express that there is no substance to claims made by leadership contender Leo Varadkar that she might switch allegiance to his camp, despite already declaring for Simon Coveney.

Varadkar was quoted in the Irish Times earlier this week as having said the Offaly deputy may decide to "change her mind" in the leadership contest. The frontrunner, Varadkar, said Corcoran Kennedy may make the sensational switch having read his proposals on health.

He said the document he launched on Monday focused on health and healthy living.

“Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy is the Minister for that. Perhaps she’ll see the differences between the two documents and maybe change her mind,” Varadkar said.

However, the health promotion Minister has confirmed to the Offaly Express that this is not the case, and she will not be moving to support Leo Varadkar, who now looks almost certain to become Taoiseach in the coming weeks after opening a sizable lead.

He has said that no matter what happens he could work with Simon Coveney in the best interests of the country, even after the leadership race is run.

