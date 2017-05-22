Tullamore Town Park set for funding boost

Tullamore Town Park is set to benefit from a €15,000 funding boost as part of the Capital Grant Scheme for Play and Recreation. It will go towards the creation of a new Children's Natural Play Area.

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the news this week.

“The scheme will see the roll out of this new and innovative play and recreation project by Offaly County Council," she stated.

“I warmly welcome the announcement of €15,000 in funding for the new play area in Lloyd Town Park which will greatly improve what is already a very popular amenity for the children of Tullamore and surrounding areas," she continued.

“Every child needs access to modern, quality play areas which are inclusive, accessible and safe."

“Play areas must give a sense of adventure. At a time when outdoor activities are often overlooked for hi-tech games, we must ensure our play areas are exciting, innovative and engaging for young minds," Corcoran Kennedy added.

“This funding will provide a state of the art play area for all children in Tullamore, encouraging play and increased physical activity. With this funding it is my hope that another generation will get to know the joy of the playground. Matched funding is also being provided for this project by Offaly County Council," she concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

