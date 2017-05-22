Offaly haulage operator fined in court for road safety breaches

Following an investigation by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), John Tierney of Frankfort, Dunkerrin, Birr, Co. Offaly appeared before Tullamore District Court late last month.

Mr Tierney, who operates a road transport business, was convicted on a charge for false or misleading records for several vehicles operated by him.

There were further charges for breaches of drivers' hours regulations and failing to ensure correct use of vehicle recording equipment, that were all taken into consideration by the Court.

The Court convicted and fined Mr Tierney €4,000. The RSA investigation revealed serious and systematic non-compliance by this road transport operator in ensuring compliance with the European Communities (Road Transport)(Working Conditions and Road Safety) Regulations 2008.

Since February 2012, the RSA has successfully prosecuted 28 cases against both road transport operators and drivers for breaches of drivers' hours, tachograph and road transport operator licensing laws in County Offaly.

EU Regulations require transport operators to organise and monitor drivers work. The purpose of the regulations is to place a responsibility on an employer to prevent contraventions of the drivers' hours rules and to promote road safety.

The EU tachograph and drivers' hours rules are designed to protect against driver fatigue and to protect the travelling public.

