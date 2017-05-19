WEATHER: A bit of a mixed bag in store for Offaly this weekend

The Offaly weather will be changeable over the next few days as sunny spells will be broken by periods of heavy rainfall. Today, Friday, May 19, there will be a mix of sunshine and showers with some of the showers heavy locally this afternoon with a slight risk thunder.

There will be further showers tonight but most areas will become dry overnight. Some isolated mist and fog patches will form under slack winds, while overnight temperatures will stay between 4 and 8 degrees.

On Saturday, Offaly will once again welcome early sunshine and showers with some of those turning heavy in the afternoon with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Sunday will be predominantly cloudy, bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. In the afternoon much of the country will stay dry but some patchy light rain is possible. It will become a warm humid day with highs of 16 to 18 degrees in southerly breezes.

