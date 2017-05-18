Corcoran Kennedy: 'Real progress being made for rural communities in Offaly'

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said that real progress is being made for rural communities in Offaly/North Tipperary through the Action Plan for Rural Development.

“I welcome the findings of the Interim Progress Report on Realising our Rural Potential, the Government's Action Plan for Rural Development," she remarked.

“The Action Plan contains 276 actions for the delivery across Government, State agencies and other bodies over the next three years to support the economic and social progress of rural Ireland. Each action has been assigned to a lead body which will be responsible for implementation of the action within a definite timescale," she explained.

Corcoran Kennedy said that the Town and Village Renewal scheme, launched by Minister Humpreys was one of the key achievements across Government Departments since the Action Plan was launched.

She said 300 towns and villages will benefit from the scheme and also cited a framework for Town Centre Revival launched by Minister Mitchell O’Connor, to assist with the regeneration of rural towns, and the 2017 CLÁR programme launched by Minister of State Michael Ring, with funding of €5 million to support disadvantaged rural communities, as huge achievement in helping rural communities.

"The Taoiseach and Minister Ring announced the establishment of the Atlantic Economic Corridor Taskforce to drive economic develop along the Eastern Seaboard. Minister Varadkar announced an additional 500 places on the Rural Social Scheme in January 2017 and these places are being rolled out across the country," the Offaly TD continued.

"Fine Gael in Government is committed to revitalising rural Ireland. The recovery is now well established thanks to Fine Gael’s sensible management of the economy, with unemployment down to 6.2%. We now want to ensure the recovery is felt in every region in the country."

"These actions will make a real difference to people who live and work in rural communities here in Offaly/North Tipperary,” she concluded.

